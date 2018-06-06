Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 6 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Call for action as up to 30 animals die in suspected botulism outbreaks in Kildare and Meath

ICMSA President Pat McCormack.

Martin Ryan

Suspected botulism outbreaks are understood to be under investigation following animal deaths on farms in Meath and Kildare.

The cost of the outbreak in Kildare is being put at between €25,000 and €30,000 and it is believed to have been the worst case in this country for a considerable period.

Veterinary laboratory tests have confirmed botulism was found in a number of carcases of animals from a farm in Kildare where it is understood nearly 20 animals died.

Meanwhile, botulism is suspected to be the cause of death of up to 10 animals on two farms in Meath in recent weeks.

The Farming Independent has been unable to get confirmation on reported cases from other parts of the country, because botulism is not legally notifiable in Ireland but the Department of Agriculture website still states that "cases should be reported".

Botulism, which is usually associated with poultry litter, is rated the most deadly known toxin in the world.

It is so deadly, that "sniffing 13 billionths of a gram can be lethal", and once ingested by an animal is fatal within hours.

The Department of Agriculture officials visited the farm in Co Kildare, inspected the animals and made special arrangements for disposal of carcases. Monitoring of the movement of 'clean' animals is continuing.

The Farming Independent has seen Department of Agriculture Lab test findings which confirmed that "botulism toxin detected . . . suggesting the animals ingested the spores".

Contacted on the possible origin of the poultry litter suspected as the botulism carrier, the Department confirmed that botulism infection had recently caused animal deaths but the spokesperson said it did "not comment on individual cases" which were being investigated.

Approval

The poultry industry is highly dependent on off-farm outlets for re-use of the litter, which is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, but poses risk to human and animal health if not re-used properly.

Monaghan Co Council have pointed out that registered and approved contractors must be used for transport of poultry manure and detailed records maintained on operations for inspection.

Import of poultry litter from Northern Ireland, where multiple cases of botulism have been reported in recent years, must have pre-approval from the Department of Agriculture.

Each load must secure veterinary certification pre-dispatch, and a veterinary certificate must accompany the litter to the destination.

ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, said that any suspected botulism infection is "extremely concerning" to livestock farmers and that "there just isn't room for complacency".

"Farmers will expect clear and categorical conclusions on what happened and how any repeat can be avoided from the Department of Agriculture urgently," said Mr McCormack.

If there was a "gap" in the regulation, distribution and supervision of poultry litter then the onus was squarely on the Department of Agriculture to "get to grips" with the situation, Mr McCormack maintained.

The ICMSA leader said there was "far too much at stake in terms of animal health and our reputation for maintaining the most stringent standards" to risk any further incidents.

New case under investigation following outbreak in Meath

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Stock picture

Arrest after man tries to steal tractor out of field
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

 Stock photo

Man convicted of aggravated burglary, assault and robbery of 81-year old...
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'We are extremely concerned' - Creed hits out at raid on CAP budget
Stock Image

Why we need to be extra careful on our busy country roads this summer
(Stock picture)

Deadline looms for TAMS applications
Tractors and machinery account for half of the accidental deaths on our farms

Do you and your tractor meet road regulations this silage season?
Barry and Rory Quinn, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare and Sean McGovern, judge, with Clenagh Noble 2, Junior Champion of the Show at the Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday sold for the top price of €6,200

Clare Charolais herd continues its winning streak as bull makes €6,200
Live shipping exports

Penalties applied for breaches of live export regulations after animal rights...