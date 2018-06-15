A calf had a lucky escape after becoming trapped under a huge tree as Storm Hector raged across Northern Ireland.

Calf has 'lucky' escape after tree falls on him during Storm Hector

The calf's owners told the BBC that a number of trees had collapsed on their farm and when they found the calf they feared he was dead.

"We got up around 5:30am and I happened to look out the window when I saw the damage," Caroline McCarron told the BBC. "I said to my husband (Kevin) that there was bound to be calves trapped under the trees.

"At first, we thought it was dead, but it moved when we touched it." It took a huge effort from the couple to get the calf to safety.