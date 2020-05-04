Calf exports slump raises fears of a cattle glut

There has been a significant decline in number of calves exported live so far this year. Photo Brian Farrell

The slump in calf exports this spring has the potential to create a long-term cattle glut and seriously hit beef prices in the coming years, farmers have been warned.

Bord Bia has predicted that the beef industry is facing a supply surge as 120,000 extra calves will be reared in 2020, with the majority being carried forward for beef production.

Dairy herd calf registrations to the end of April at 1.23 million head are up almost 50,000 (4pc) on 2019.

In addition, suckler herd calf registrations have increased by more than 15,000 head, while calf exports to date this year are down by a quarter or almost 33,000 head on 2019. Bord Bia beef and livestock manager Joe Burke told the Farming Independent that "while calf exports reached 200,000 head last year, exporters in the trade expect this figure to contract by 50,000-60,000 this year". "The situation is being further impacted by reduced demand for calves across key European markets," Mr Burke explained. "For example, the Dutch market is suffering from a serious fall-off in its sales of veal as a result of Covid-19." ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said increased calf births combined with reduced live export numbers for calves are "a recipe for disaster". "Farmers really must heed the warning signs when they contemplate rearing calves," he told the Farming Independent. "We cannot go on with a system where farmers rear livestock and then hope for the best in two years' time. Farmers should be asking meat factories now for a guaranteed price for beef in 2022. "We cannot continue producing beef in the dark and then get screwed on price with the usual replies that markets are under pressure." Mr Graham added that the Beef Taskforce needed to be reconvened to get answers from beef processors about the extent and viability of their markets for premium cattle. But despite the slump in calf exports, Joe Burke said alternative options for live exports could open up later this year. "Spanish feedlots often purchase well-reared calves later in the year, including Angus-crosses," he said. "The Libyan market has also been a valuable one for dairy-bred bulls (both Friesians and beef-crosses). "A large vessel departed Ireland for Libya this week, on top of 5,600 animals already exported there earlier this year. "Turkey and Algeria represent possible markets for some of the better-quality beef-cross young bulls coming from the dairy herd. "Both Egypt and Lebanon were previously important destinations for dairy-bred steers and young bulls from Ireland, when the European beef market experienced major difficulties in the 1990s and early 2000s."