Calf exports slump raises fears of a cattle glut

Bord Bia predicts industry is facing supply surge of 120,000 additional calves in 2020

There has been a significant decline in number of calves exported live so far this year. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Bord Bia is predicting a cattle supply surge for the beef industry Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The slump in calf exports this spring has the potential to create a long-term cattle glut and seriously hit beef prices in the coming years, farmers have been warned.

Bord Bia has predicted that the beef industry is facing a supply surge as 120,000 extra calves will be reared in 2020, with the majority being carried forward for beef production.

Dairy herd calf registrations to the end of April at 1.23 million head are up almost 50,000 (4pc) on 2019.