Cabinet told no-deal Brexit will 'wipe out' beef industry

Cabinet ministers were warned the beef, dairy and pig meat industry could be "wiped out" if Britain crashes out of the European Union, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Ministers were also told a no-deal Brexit would also "seriously jeopardise the viability of large sections" of the country's fishing industry.

The stark warnings were part of a confidential briefing presented to the Cabinet by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. The minister said the agri-food sector is "uniquely exposed" to Brexit. However, Mr Creed told colleagues the beef industry will be the most dramatically impacted by a cliff-edge Brexit with farmers facing a 40pc drop in their income.

The massive cut in income will be caused by beef prices plummeting 20pc, according to figures compiled for the Government by State agriculture agency, Teagasc. The Brexit fallout would make beef farming "completely unviable" and ultimately impact on employment in rural Ireland where more than 174,000 people work in farming. The minister said the entire agri-food industry could face tariffs totalling €1.7bn which could "potentially wipe out Irish exports of beef, dairy and pig meat to the UK market".