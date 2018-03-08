Farm Ireland
Cabinet response to fodder crisis criticised by FF

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Government's response to the ongoing fodder crisis has been criticised by Fianna Fáil, which said farmers will face an even greater struggle to feed livestock after Storm Emma.

Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue hit out at the Government's handling of the issue, saying attempts to transport fodder to parts of the country were not sufficient because more feed was needed.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed this week told Cabinet his department was in a position to provide assistance on animal welfare issues and continue efforts to address the fodder crisis, which has been ongoing since late last year.

Mr McConalogue said this was not good enough.

"People are struggling after this cold snap," he said.

"If he focused whatever support he was giving on grain-based feed, which isn't scarce, it would have made a lot more sense and it still makes sense."

Irish Independent

