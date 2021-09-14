Buzz builds ahead of Ploughing return

Ready for action: Landowners Pat, Har and Harry (12) Ramsbottom at Lamberton, Ratheniska, Co Laois,the site of the National Ploughing Championships, which will be held from Wednesday to Friday. Photo: Alf Harvey

Local farmers are perfecting ground conditions in Ratheniska, Co Laois, ahead of the National Ploughing Championships’ return this week.

Although it is a closed-shop event due to Covid-19 restrictions, landowners say “a huge sense of excitement” has built among those involved in the three-day competition, which starts tomorrow.

Tillage farmer Pat Ramsbottom, who is supplying 100ac to the National Ploughing Association, says final preparations are almost complete.

“Day one is on Lowrys’ farm across the road, day two is on ours and day three is on Fingletons’,” he said. “We pull well together — it takes a year to have the land right without any bumps or humps.

“We have the fields cleaned up, ditches cut and we’re ready to go. All the parking will be right under my house too. If it was business as usual the place would be jammed.”

Tomorrow’s ploughing competitions include: three-furrow Conventional Senior and Junior classes; U-21 Conventional Senior and Junior; U-28 Conventional Senior and Junior; U-28 Reversible; Intermediate Conventional; and the Intermediate Reversible.