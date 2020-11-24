Buyers set to return to mart rings next week

Buyers are set to be allowed to return to mart rings next week. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Buyers are set to be allowed return to mart ringsides next week as the country exits Level 5 restrictions.

It's understood the the country's marts have received a letter from the Department of Agriculture detailing regulations under Levels 4, 3 and 2 which would see some restrictions for marts.

The conditions likely to apply, subject to public health advice and the ongoing Covid-19 situation, are that under Level 4 buyers can be around the ring, with 2m social distancing. Under Level 3, buyers can view stock in pens, without an appointment and subject to social distancing.

Under Level 2, social distancing of 1m applies in marts with buyers allowed spend a maximum of 90mins in the mart.

However, a return to Level 5 will again mean that only online sales can take place, view viewing of pens by appointment only for buyers and sellers confined to a drop and go situation.

The Cabinet will meet today to discuss moving into Level 3 restrictions ahead of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issuing its advice on Thursday.

A second Cabinet meeting is planned for Friday to sign-off on plans for living with the coronavirus.

From November 9-15, cattle throughput in marts came to 31,220 head – this compares to 40,340 head in the corresponding week in 2019, or 77.4pc of the corresponding period in 2019.

Minster for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this demonstrated that marts have been able to continue to operate and farmers have been able to continue to buy and sell, thanks to the commitment and resourcefulness of the marts and service providers involved.

"There are some positive aspects of online sales at marts. Online sales are reaching a much higher number of farmers, dealers, and agents than sales on marts premises did, even prior to the start of Covid restrictions.

"The number of people logging in to online mart sales on a daily basis are many multiples of those that typically attend a mart sale in person. The majority of marts are reporting good clearance rates and robust prices,” the Minster said.

