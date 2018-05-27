Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve

The apparent climbdown sparked a call from the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) for equal treatment for builders unable to get bank financing to build houses but who are still liable to a levy set at 3pc - and 7pc next year - of the value of vacant land.

Industry sources predicted successful legal challenges would "totally undermine" the levy - a key government measure to tackle the housing crisis. Both farmers' and builders' representatives mounted lobbying campaigns ahead of this Friday's deadline for local authorities to inform landowners that land is on the vacant site register.

Murphy appeared to bow to farming lobby demands to stop at least 15 local authorities including farmland on their vacant site registers. "It is up to each local authority to decide which lands go on to its register. If farmland is in productive use, it should not be included," Murphy stated in the Dail.