Budget 2022: Key farming relief details

Agricultural relief and business relief are paramount in encouraging the lifetime transfer of the family farm and agri-businesses to the next generation and it’s disappointing the exemption threshold for gifts from a parent to a child (currently €335,000) were not increased in the Budget.

The threshold has not been increased since October 2019.

Furthermore, no action was taken in Budget 2022 to abolish the restrictions on capital gains tax retirement relief for those aged 66 years and over. Unsurprisingly, there are no changes to the current rate of 33pc for Capital Gains Tax and Gift/Inheritance Tax.

Young trained farmers relief provides an exemption from Stamp Duty on non-residential land provided certain conditions are met. Young Trained Farmers' Relief has been extended and is now due to expire on December 31, 2022. While it is appreciated that there are EU state-aid regulations to comply with, it is felt that the Government should seek to put this relief on a more permanent footing to provide more long term certainty for the farming community.

The extension of stock relief until December 31, 2024 was announced together with confirmation that the enhanced stock rate for young trained farmers and registered farm partnerships is to be extended for a further 12 months.

The farmers’ flat rate VAT addition will be reduced from the current 5.6pc to 5.5pc for the year 2022.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohue strongly indicated that Budget 2022 would not be used to introduce a special stamp duty rate for agricultural land (currently 7.5pc). This was confirmed in Budget 2022. This a huge disincentive for farmers wishing to expand farming enterprises and who cannot avail of existing reliefs.

Climate change is one the greatest challenges of our generation, requiring whole scale transformation, not least in the farming sector.

It was predetermined that this Budget would increase carbon taxes and therefore costs. Budget 2022 made amendments to the accelerated capital allowances scheme including the extension of the scheme to the end of 2024 and the inclusion of hydrogen powered vehicles and refueling equipment to the scheme.

While the measures introduced are welcomed, it is felt that this is an area that will need to be addressed in future budgets to encourage the farming sector to take the requisite steps required for Ireland to meet its climate change targets.

As anticipated there was no change to the income tax rates in this year’s Budget. The standard rate band was increased by €1,500 with the personal, employee and earned income tax credit each to increase by €50. In addition, the ceiling of the second USC band is to increase by €608 to €21,295. In net terms this will mean about €8 a week back in people's pockets.

Much pre-Budget dialogue revolved around changes to PRSI, mostly notably self-employed and employer PRSI rates. While the Budget speech did not refer to self-employed PRSI, the weekly income threshold for the higher rate of employers PRSI is to increase from €398 to €410.

Nicola Quinn is a Tax Partner with PwC Cork Practice