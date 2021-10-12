Budget 2022: €4m for Food Ombudsman; €5m for Organics; €2m on Farm Safety

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today announced details of his Department’s 2022 Budget.

The estimates provide €1.858 billion for the Department, in addition to almost €1.2 billion in EU funded direct payments received annually to support farm incomes and reward good agricultural and environmental practices.

Key features of the budget include:

Some €872m in funding for Rural Development and Forestry supports, including:

More than €100m in targeted supports for the beef and sheep sectors including BDGP, BEEP-S, Sheep Welfare Scheme and Dairy Calf Programme

€ 80m for on farm investments through TAMS including specific supports for solar energy installation

€157m for fisheries and coastal communities that depend on fishing;

€7m for Enterprise Ireland capital investment schemes, to support the meat and dairy sector to invest in greater product and market diversification;

€4m for the establishment of a Food Ombudsman’s Office;

An innovative initiative to grant aid and support the planting of multi species swards;

Ongoing access to flexible loan schemes through the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland for farmers, fishers and food and drink SMEs;

€15m for the continuation of the soil sampling scheme;

An extra €1.5m to support the work of Animal Welfare Organisations, meeting the commitment in the Programme for Government to double this funding;

An additional €2m to support farm safety initiatives;

€21m to support organic farming;

Commenting on the allocations to her areas of responsibility, Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett said: “This budget supports nature-friendly farming practices and prioritises action on climate and biodiversity. In my own areas of responsibility, I am delighted to have secured a big increase in the budget for organic farming.

"Funding for this Scheme has been increased to €21 million up from €16m last year. Including other supports for the organic sector this doubles the budget available for organics from when I took office less than two years ago. I know that many farmers are interested in making the transition - this will support them as they do so.”