Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Farming

Budget 2022: €4m for Food Ombudsman; €5m for Organics; €2m on Farm Safety

Charlie McConalogue Expand

Close

Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue

Charlie McConalogue

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today announced details of his Department’s 2022 Budget.

The estimates provide €1.858 billion for the Department, in addition to almost €1.2 billion in EU funded direct payments received annually to support farm incomes and reward good agricultural and environmental practices.

Key features of the budget include:

Some €872m in funding for Rural Development and Forestry supports, including:

  • More than €100m in targeted supports for the beef and sheep sectors including BDGP, BEEP-S, Sheep Welfare Scheme and Dairy Calf Programme
  • € 80m for on farm investments through TAMS including specific supports for solar energy installation

€157m for fisheries and coastal communities that depend on fishing; 

€7m for Enterprise Ireland capital investment schemes, to support the meat and dairy sector to invest in greater product and market diversification;

€4m for the establishment of a Food Ombudsman’s Office;

An innovative initiative to grant aid and support the planting of multi species swards;

Ongoing access to flexible loan schemes through the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland for farmers, fishers and food and drink SMEs;

€15m for the continuation of the soil sampling scheme;

An extra €1.5m to support the work of Animal Welfare Organisations, meeting the commitment in the Programme for Government to double this funding;

An additional €2m to support farm safety initiatives;

€21m to support organic farming;

Commenting on the allocations to her areas of responsibility, Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett said: “This budget supports nature-friendly farming practices and prioritises action on climate and biodiversity. In my own areas of responsibility, I am delighted to have secured a big increase in the budget for organic farming.

"Funding for this Scheme has been increased to €21 million up from €16m last year. Including other supports for the organic sector this doubles the budget available for organics from when I took office less than two years ago. I know that many farmers are interested in making the transition - this will support them as they do so.”

Farming Newsletter

Get the latest farming news and advice every Tuesday and Thursday.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy