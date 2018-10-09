Farmers can expect a new suckler payment and a restoration of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments to €250m from the Budget today.

Farmers can expect a new suckler payment and a restoration of the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments to €250m from the Budget today.

Budget 2019: Suckler farmers to receive €40/cow under new suckler payment, 10pc increase in ANC payments, Brexit protection

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue is expected to announce details of the new suckler support scheme today, as well as a 10pc increase in the ANC payments, bringing it back up to its pre-crash budget of €250m.

The Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot Scheme (BEEPS) will include a €20m fund, which is understood to be used for a maximum of 500,000 sucklers cows - at a €40/head payment. The payment will focus on measuring efficiencies of the suckler cow, with a view to further reducing carbon emissions per unit of beef from the suckler herd.

Details of a Brexit package are also expected to be announced to help farmers and protecting incomes. Overall, the Budget is mixed news for farmers, who have been campaigning for a new €200 payment for suckler cows. The idea had support from Fianna Fáil, but Mr Donohoe ruled out a €200 payment, but looks like a smaller payment will be made to farmers.