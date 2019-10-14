Brother of Quinn kidnap victim Kevin Lunney sees silage bales slashed

Tony Lunney's silage bales slashed as intimidation resumes

Tony Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Tony Lunney. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Maeve Sheehan

Maeve Sheehan

A brother of Kevin Lunney has been targeted by vandals just weeks after the Quinn company director was abducted and savagely assaulted.

Fifteen bales of silage owned by Tony Lunney, a member of Quinn Industrial Holdings management team, and his brother, were slashed last Wednesday week.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The act of vandalism took place on land owned by the Lunneys across the Border from Cavan and has caused damage worth hundreds of euros.

Quinn directors fear the attacks mark a resumption of the eight-year campaign of intimidation on the companies, once owned by Sean Quinn in Ballyconnell and across the Border in Derrylin.

A suspect linked to previous attacks on Quinn company properties was seen in the area when the bales of silage were damaged.

The Lunney family reported the damage of the silage bails to the PSNI within a day of the attack. However, An Garda Siochana said the force was not aware of the attack, even though police forces on both sides of the Border have said they are working together to investigate the attacks.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, October 2, at a time when security on the Quinn company directors and their families is supposed to be at an all-time high.

Kevin Lunney had been abducted just two weeks earlier and subjected to a paramilitary-style punishment beating by a gang of hired criminals. Mr Lunney is recovering from "life-changing" injuries, in which his face and chest were slashed. His leg was broken in two places, beaten, had fingernails removed with a Stanley knife, before being doused in bleach.

John McCartin, a director of QIH, told the Sunday Independent he feared that the knife attack on the silage bales marked a resumption of violence against the Quinn companies, sending a sinister message that the people behind the protracted terror campaign have not gone away.

A local priest, Fr Oliver O'Reilly, denounced the person behind the attack on Kevin Lunney as a godfather-type figure, a paymaster or paymasters so consumed with hatred that they have lost their moral compass.

Days after the attack, the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris dispatched armed patrols to the Cavan border. He insisted gardai had not "failed" the Quinn company directors and staff by failing to apprehend those behind the campaign of intimidation.

However Liam Caffrey, the chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings, told this newspaper of his "terrible fear" that the police investigation would not succeed and that the company would be left "on its own". Sean Quinn, who lost control of the Quinn companies in 2011, has condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney as barbaric.

Sunday Independent





More in News

Call for first Beef taskforce meeting to be adjourned over legal action
China is the world’s largest market for pork, and recent events could open the way for greater demand for Irish products. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China flies in 900 Danish breeding pigs to replenish herd
Photo: Getty Images

Australian farmer launches legal action against Bayer over weedkiller: report
REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Getting lettuce into Britain: Spanish farmers baulk at no-deal Brexit
Stock image

Missing bulldozer found buried on farm
The Kerry Greenway is designed for 1,500 cyclists and walkers a day

Rarely-spotted slug would suffer 'unmitigated noise disturbance' from...
THE CLOSING ACT? US Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts alongside vice-president Mike Pence as he applauds Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill last February. Photo: Reuters

'You're not above law and you will be held accountable' - Pelosi warns Trump


Top Stories

Solar vision: Pat O’Driscoll on his farm on Valentia Island in Co Kerry. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Big Read: 'You can't put cattle on the bus' - the post-budget carbon tax...
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Why rotation is vital to escape vicious circle of disease, weather damage...
Extra feeding: Michael Duffy with a group of the ewe lamb replacements that are being fed 0/4kg daily

Early housing and concentrate feeding required to halt slide in lamb thrive
To qualify for Agricultural Relief it is necessary to be classed as an active farmer

Why failure to get a grip on farm succession can be a very costly...
File photo

The sheds are full of straw and fodder as we batten down the hatches for winter
Many-layered problem: A worker next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai. Photo: Bloomberg

The great onion crisis that may end in tears for India's leaders
The growth in Greenways and walk ways around the country has been huge. Photo Getty Images

State will protect farmers from hill walker claims - Minister