British farmers face Brexit date shipment conundrum

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), said decisions needed to be taken by farmers as soon as next week.

"Next week, ships will set sail from Britain with cargo on board - including British food exports - which will arrive at their destinations after March 29," she told the NFU's annual conference.

"So farmers and food producers need to make decisions now whether to load British produce onto ships which will set sail from British ports on February 28 - next Thursday."