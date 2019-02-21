Britain threatens to favour Brazilian beef over Irish as new trade war looms

Britain has upped the ante in the battle over the Brexit backstop, by threatening to favour Brazilian beef over Irish using a system of tariffs and quotas.

The British plan, which echoes tactics used against the government of Eamon de Valera during the Anglo-Irish trade war of the 1930s, aims to allow beef-producing countries like Brazil to dodge the brunt of the new import taxes, or tariffs, after Brexit.

It will mean a huge quantity of low-priced Brazilian beef being pushed into the UK market, with quality Irish beef being priced out. UK Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove is leading the charge to protect British farmers, this week warning of onerous tariffs on produce flowing into the UK. But in a further escalation, it is understood Mr Gove is planning ‘tariff rate quotas’ to allow certain amounts of produce into the UK without tariffs.

This would apply to products like poultry and beef – and would benefit massive producers such as Brazil at Ireland’s expense. Brazil produces huge amounts of beef cheaply so would be able to flood the UK market. But currently it is subject to World Trade Organisation tariffs when it sends beef to Britain, while Ireland is exempt as part of the EU single market, giving farmers here a €3 advantage per kilo of beef.