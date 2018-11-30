Brexit: Ulster Farmers' Union remain amenable to alternate Withdrawal Agreement proposal

The Ulster Farmers' Union leadership team has said it would consider another option to the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement from the EU - if there was one on the table.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson and chief executive Wesley Aston met the Prime Minister in London last week, while deputy presidents, Victor Chestnutt and David Brown, met with her when she visited Belfast this week.

The UFU said discussions at both meetings covered a number of agriculture issues, including the UK's future trading relationship with the EU, maintaining standards, and how agriculture in Northern Ireland would be impacted by a no-deal Brexit. Mr Ferguson said: "We appreciate the opportunity to have met with the Prime Minister on two occasions in a relatively short space of time. The UFU gave her draft Withdrawal Agreement a cautious welcome.

"While not perfect, the agreement would ensure free and frictionless trade with the EU as well as ensuring goods from Northern Ireland would have unfettered access to GB. It also ensures minimal disruption to the long-standing relations between NI and the Republic of Ireland." Mr Ferguson said the UFU has always said a no deal Brexit would be "a disaster for farming" here.