Brexit rules for livestock trade unworkable — mart managers

Concern over a new 40-day export residency rule for livestock going to Great Britain (GB) has been raised by mart managers and breed societies.

The post-Brexit rule — set by UK authorities — outlines that EU-origin cattle must be certified as having remained for 40 days on the holding of origin before import into GB.

Vendors are having to maintain animals on behalf of GB purchasers for 40 days post-sale.

While trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland is unaffected due to the NI Protocol, marts and breed societies say the rule is having “a major impact” on pedigree and commercial sales — with fears it will “prevent” GB buyers attending Irish sales.

Eimear McGuinness of Mart Managers of Ireland said: “We have received calls from marts and breed societies with serious concerns for GB customers who play a vital role in the Irish livestock trade.

“Sheep sales are no different and may have an even bigger customer base from GB.

“Peadar Glennon of the Simmental Society pointed out that a record-priced bull sold in their October sale for €52,000 was purchased by a GB customer, and the under bidder was GB-based too.”

Solution is needed

She said direct access to mainland UK “is a must” for Irish farmers and that a solution is needed whereby animals with export status can move direct to GB, as was the case pre-Brexit.

“Many pedigree cattle and sheep sales will happen over coming weeks, and marts are already reporting a loss of GB buyers in commercial sales.

“Both countries hold the highest welfare standards… this situation is unworkable and must be changed urgently.”

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s Nevan McKiernan said the rule “will be detrimental” to Ireland’s live trade.

“Many of our highest-priced cattle, pedigree and commercial, sell to GB. This rule will simply prevent GB buyers from coming to our sales,” he said.

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s Trevor Masterson said for a vendor to take animals that have been sold, back to the farm and maintain them for 40 days prior to export “makes no sense”.

“Breeder farms cannot be considered as a ‘quarantine’ or ‘isolation facility’ for cattle prior to export,” he said.

A National Farmers’ Union spokesman said leaving the EU single market means there are changes to UK/EU trade.

“We are aware of the issue and flagged the concerns we have for moving livestock between GB and NI — the same holds true for GB to the EU and vice versa too.”

DAFM said: “Post-Brexit, the import requirements for animals entering GB from the EU are set by the UK authorities. These stipulate that EU origin cattle, including calves, must be certified as having remained for 40 days (or since birth) on the holding of origin.

“Additionally cattle must be dispatched to GB without passing through a market. These conditions are set down in certificates issued by UK authorities.

“DAFM is aware of the issue this poses for commercial cattle sales and the export of pedigree animals to GB. It is in communication with UK authorities and is looking at every option to find workable solutions.”