Brexit rules for livestock trade unworkable — mart managers

Marts and breed societies says the 40-day rule will have a &lsquo;major impact&rsquo; on pedigree and commercial sales Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Concern over a new 40-day export residency rule for livestock going to Great Britain (GB) has been raised by mart managers and breed societies.

The post-Brexit rule set by UK authorities outlines that EU-origin cattle must be certified as having remained for 40 days on the holding of origin before import into GB.

Vendors are having to maintain animals on behalf of GB purchasers for 40 days post-sale.

