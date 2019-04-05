Brexit: Northern farmers call for MPs to unite to avoid EU crash-out

The Ulster Farmers' Union has said it's "intensely frustrated" with the impasse over Brexit as it repeated its call for MPs to unite around a single option for an orderly departure from the EU.

The Ulster Farmers' Union has said it's "intensely frustrated" with the impasse over Brexit as it repeated its call for MPs to unite around a single option for an orderly departure from the EU.

It said a disorderly Brexit would be the "worst possible outcome" for beef and lamb producers here.

And it added that it was "crucial" MPs take the steps necessary to agree a way forward. The comments came as the DUP said it was committed to respecting the result of the referendum after MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP told the BBC on Wednesday night that a customs union with the EU might be a "temporary staging post" towards the UK being able to conclude its own trade deals.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said: "We, alongside our UK farming union counterparts, have urged MPs to unite around a single option for an orderly Brexit. "There are a number of options on the table and we are intensely frustrated at the continuing impasse over the UK's departure from the EU.