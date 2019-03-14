Brexit crisis: ‘Beef farmers are on their knees already’

“With beef farmers you might say Brexit has happened already with the cuts in beef prices,” says the father-of-three who is raising his family just a mile from Monaghan town. “Beef farmers are already on their knees and can’t bear any further blows.”

Edmund, who has been farming for 40 years, questions who is going to bear the costs of the potential tariffs on the vital UK beef trade in the case of a no-deal Brexit. “If it is pushed back on the primary producer then it is curtains for us all.” He also feels the circumstances being suggested in relation to produce travelling to Northern Ireland may lead to a rise of smuggling. “It must be avoided at all costs,” he says.

With 500 cattle aged up to two years, Edmund has been taking cuts of up to €200 a head on animals since November as uncertainty has already taken its toll on beef prices. “I’ve suffered losses already. If there are more then we might as well just close up shop,” he says. Edmund points out that it is different for beef farmers as the production of an animal can take up to 30 months, so many have a lot of stock already in their systems. Others, like Edmund, will be headed to the marts to buy stock for summer grazing. “I’ve a lot of stock in hand and I’ve more to buy in,” says Edmund, who is the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) beef chair.