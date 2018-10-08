Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 8 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Brexit and rural fears give Donohoe pause for thought on carbon levy

 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is preparing to sign off of the Budget. (File photo)
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is preparing to sign off of the Budget. (File photo)
Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle

A question mark hangs over the long-signalled hike to diesel and petrol prices as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe prepares to sign-off on Budget 2019.

The initial plan was to raise carbon tax by €10 to €30 per tonne, which would have seen the price of a litre of petrol and diesel increase by around 3c, when VAT is included.

A bale of briquettes would be 26c dearer and a 40kg bag of coal would rise by almost €1.20.

Brexit, housing, health and childcare will be the key themes of the Government's spending plans for next year.

But Mr Donohoe is struggling to finalise a taxation package that satisfies the entire Cabinet, with carbon tax proving a particular sticking point.

Sources say initial plans to raise the tax by 50pc have proven "problematic" with several ministers and backbench Fine Gael TDs privately warning it will be massively unpopular in rural areas.

Hauliers have also complained that extra diesel costs will adversely affect their ability to deal with the eventual impact of Brexit.

One source close to the Budget talks said the carbon tax hike could be half of what was previously expected or even postponed.

"At the start, the focus on carbon tax was a policy issue but the longer the talks have gone on the political reality seems to have kicked in," one source said.

If carbon tax hikes are more limited, Mr Donohoe will have little choice but to raise the 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality sector back to 13.5pc in one swoop.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross has already voiced staunch opposition to hiking the VAT rate.

In advance of the Budget, Mr Varadkar promised it would be "very much Brexit proofed".

"There's going to be a Rainy Day Fund that we can dip into to help our farmers and businesses if we need to in the event of a chaotic Brexit," he said.

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren

Kerry farmer charged with the murder of neighbour to go on trial
FBD boss Fiona Muldoon said Fairfax’s decision to cash out doesn’t represents a negative judgement on the Irish insurance market

Comment: Where now for FBD as Fairfax cashes out?
Michael Guinan on his farm near Tullamore. Photo: Damien Eagers

'The Department will have to bring in a feed voucher scheme this winter'
Organic vegetable and fruit grower Grace Maher

Grower returns must increase to ensure the expansion of our organic food...

Tommy Boland: Forage analysis essential when planning flock...
The land is divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow

Déise views for €1.4m - Modern farmhouse with 107 acres and sea...
'The demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices'

Analysis: This year’s extreme weather could lead to smarter approaches on...