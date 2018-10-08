Brexit and rural fears give Donohoe pause for thought on carbon levy

A question mark hangs over the long-signalled hike to diesel and petrol prices as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe prepares to sign-off on Budget 2019.

A question mark hangs over the long-signalled hike to diesel and petrol prices as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe prepares to sign-off on Budget 2019.

The initial plan was to raise carbon tax by €10 to €30 per tonne, which would have seen the price of a litre of petrol and diesel increase by around 3c, when VAT is included.

A bale of briquettes would be 26c dearer and a 40kg bag of coal would rise by almost €1.20. Brexit, housing, health and childcare will be the key themes of the Government's spending plans for next year.

But Mr Donohoe is struggling to finalise a taxation package that satisfies the entire Cabinet, with carbon tax proving a particular sticking point. Sources say initial plans to raise the tax by 50pc have proven "problematic" with several ministers and backbench Fine Gael TDs privately warning it will be massively unpopular in rural areas.