Bord na Móna to be grilled by Agriculture Committee on peat exit

Bord na Móna’s sudden decision to impose a blanket ban on peat production on its bogs is set to be scrutinised by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, it has been confirmed.

Officials from the semi-state company will be questioned regarding the impact of this move on the country’s horticulture, mushroom growing, nursery and solid fuel industries. Affected stakeholders will also be asked to outline related concerns – such as the potential implication of BNM’s peatlands rewetting project on neighbouring farmlands.

The broad and contentious issues will be discussed over two virtual meetings of the Agriculture Committee – the first sitting is due to take place next Tuesday, February 16. The second sitting will be set for a later date this month.

‘Ludicrous’

Speaking to the Farming Independent Jackie Cahill (FF) said the committee “fully recognises” the need to move away from peat production, nonetheless he also insists that “a frank discussion” must be held on the economic and environmental efficiency of importing replacement peat from Northern Europe.

“The next two meetings will be dedicated to peat and problems emanating from Bord na Móna’s decision to impose a blanket ban on the production of peat in this country.

“A ludicrous situation is developing where we now have to import peat as a raw material for native industries like horticulture, mushroom growing and nurseries from the far side of the continent.

“Fuel merchants are importing peat and briquettes from Germany...common sense has completely and utterly gone out the window,” he said.

The TD pointed out that if peat harvested could continue on less than 2pc of Irish bogs, it would produce enough raw materials to meet the necessary domestic demand for the horticulture peat – a sector that employs an estimated 17,600 people.

“Importing peat from Estonia is both economically and environmentally harmful. It appears to be a lose-lose situation in terms of the environmental footprint and the economic inefficiency.

“While we fully accept that we have to move away from fossil fuel production and the cutting of bogs in the battle against climate change, surely we need a transitional arrangement to ensure that these environmentally friendly industries are protected.

"We might just be moving too fast here and doing more harm than good in the process,” he said.

Last month, BNM decided to permanently cease peat production for electricity generation on its some 200,000 boglands.

The move was compounded by a 2019 High Court decision which ruled that all peat harvesting on bogs over 30ha now requires planning permission and EPA licensing — a process that can take years to complete.

Online Editors