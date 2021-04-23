Bord na Móna publishes ‘statement of intent’ to ease farmer rewetting concerns

Bord na Móna (BNM) says it has “confirmed its long-term commitment” to its neighbours and local communities in a ‘statement of intent’ that has been sent to farming organisations.

The statement is aimed at easing “redline” farmer concern over the potential impact of the semi-state company’s major peatland restoration project, which involves rewetting of 80,000ac of its bogs over the next four years.

For months, farm organisations have called on BNM to provide “a written agreement” to farmers whose lands adjoin the identified bogs to assure them that boundary drains will continued to be maintained by the company now and into the future.

On the issue, BNM’s newly-published statement outlines the following: "As part of the initial pre-design assessments for the PCAS [Peatland Climate Action Scheme] scheme, a hydrological risk assessment is undertaken for each bog unit which, among other things, assesses the potential impact of the various rehabilitation measures which are proposed on the local drainage network and the potential risk of causing additional flooding of adjoining lands.

"Bord na Móna’s intention is that, where any such additional flooding risks are identified, the proposed rehabilitation measures will be adjusted to minimise any such additional risks and such adjusted measures are identified in the hydrological assessment.

"Like all landowners Bord na Móna has statutory obligations to manage our land bank into the future, including not to obstruct watercourses which flow through or past our lands and not to cause damage to neighbouring lands, and obligations in relation to illegal dumping under the Litter and Waste Management Acts.

"In addition, the vast majority of Bord na Móna’s landbank is the subject of Integrated Pollution Control Licences issued by the EPA. These licences bring with them additional statutory obligations including the obligation to undertake and complete the decommissioning and rehabilitation of the licensed bogs, to submit the draft rehabilitation plans to the EPA for approval and to ensure that the rehabilitation works as completed pass inspection and audit by the EPA.

"In order to ensure that Bord na Móna can meet all of its obligations under statute and licences we have in place and intend to maintain a care and maintenance team who will be responsible, among other things for boundary management on the Bord na Móna landbank.

“This Boundary Management process will include an ongoing programme of inspection of boundary drains.

"Where an inspection identifies deterioration in the structural characteristics of a boundary drain, which is affecting water levels and/or drainage on adjoining lands, and which is emanating from Bord na Móna lands, appropriate maintenance measures will be taken at the next opportunity (bearing in mind statutory limitations on certain works at certain times of the year).”

Vital project

Commenting on the publication of the statement, BNM head of land and habitats, Ger Breen said the semi-state company “has always and will always” fulfil all of its obligations as “a land-owner and a good neighbour”.

"We will do this through demonstration of exemplar design, stewardship and stakeholder engagement as we rehabilitate our peatlands. Bord na Móna is now a climate solutions company focused on doing what is best for our communities, the country and the climate.

"Protecting and building a 100 million tonne carbon store is the job of many decades to come and we are in this for the long haul.

“Over the past few months we have had a very positive and constructive engagement with farming and other organisations on a wide range of different issues.

"This statement comprehensively addresses how we will address all the issues raised. It also demonstrates our commitment to community and climate action and underlines our firm intent to move this vital project forward in a fair and responsible way.

"We will continue to engage with our neighbours as we now move forward to make good on these commitments.”

At the end of 2020, BNM launched its Peatland Climate Action Scheme to secure a store of over 100 million tonnes of carbon across 80,000ac of its bogs over the coming years.

In January 2021 Bord na Móna confirmed that it would permanently cease harvesting peat on its lands to focus its renewable energy, recycling and peatland restoration business.

Restoration work on the first 33,000ac of BNM bogs is due to commence this spring/summer.