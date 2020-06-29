Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Bord Bia's grass-fed beef campaign needs 'more imagination' - Hackett

New role: Senator Pippa Hackett of the Greens is the new Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture and will have responsibility for land use and biodiversity Expand

Close

New role: Senator Pippa Hackett of the Greens is the new Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture and will have responsibility for land use and biodiversity

New role: Senator Pippa Hackett of the Greens is the new Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture and will have responsibility for land use and biodiversity

New role: Senator Pippa Hackett of the Greens is the new Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture and will have responsibility for land use and biodiversity

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Bord Bia's plan for a grass-fed beef brand is a "very broad church" and needs more imagination, according to the new Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett.

Speaking to the Farming Independent after her appointment at the weekend, she said she would like to see "more imagination" around the proposal and suggested consumers would need more than just a 'grass-fed' offering.

"The Bord Bia grass-fed proposal seems a broad church. I'd want to see more as a consumer," she said.