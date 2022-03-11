Bord Bia’s CEO steps down as process to find replacement begins

Bord Bia’s Chief Executive Officer Tara McCarthy is to step down from her role, the government agency has announced.

McCarthy, who will take up a new position in the private sector in June, said she will continue in her role until then.

On the departure, Bord Bia chair Dan MacSweeney said: “Tara has made a significant contribution to Bord Bia, and the organisation is in a very good place due to her leadership, energy and drive over the last five years.

“The search for a successor to Tara begins immediately and, in the interim, I have full confidence in the leadership team in Bord Bia to continue to successfully execute our new and exciting strategy.”

McCarthy said she is “very grateful for the wonderful privilege” of leading Bord Bia.

“It is an exciting and thought-provoking organisation, with a powerful and inspiring mission. The wider agri-food industry faces many challenges, but thanks to the amazing people that work in and with the industry it continues to thrive,” she said.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank our chairman and board, my committed colleagues in Bord Bia and in government and our farmer and producer members, for the amazing support they have given me throughout my time as CEO.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue thanked McCarthy for her leadership and commitment to Bord Bia and the wider agri-food industry, and for developing new markets and building on existing ones.

“She has guided the organisation and supported the industry through many challenges, including the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Tara has nurtured top talent, as well as building Ireland’s voice in thought leadership on sustainability, with benefits for the sector as a whole.

“I wish Tara well in her new endeavours and look forward to continuing to work with the board and leadership team in Bord Bia into the future.”

McCarthy has been a strong advocate for Ireland’s agri-food sector and sustainable food production, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development.