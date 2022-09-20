Bord Bia seeks access to farmers’ livestock data to calculate carbon footprint of individual herds

The draft data-sharing agreement includes livestock details such as age, movements, dam tag number and date last calved. Photo: Patrick Browne

Bord Bia is seeking access to farmers’ livestock data from the Department of Agriculture’s AIMS database.

It will use the data as part of its quality assurance scheme to support the reduction of carbon emissions under the new Common Agricultural Policy.

According to a draft data-sharing agreement between the Department and Bord Bia, data transferred will include livestock details such as age, movements, dam tag number where relevant, and date last calved.

The information is to be used as part of Bord Bia’s Carbon Footprint Tool to calculate the carbon footprint of individual herds.

Bord Bia said the agreement covers sharing of personal data necessary in the delivery of its “core services” where AIMS data is processed.

“This processing produces calculations in support of the reduction of carbon emissions and to demonstrate and analyse the integrity of the livestock sample using AIMS data. This calculation is provided to the relevant farmer within the farmer feedback report.”

It said the use of farmers’ personal data would be “contributing to a service to the State of vital importance”.

The Department has said that the data provided by it is to be used solely for the purpose of calculating farmers’ carbon footprint.

It comes as membership of Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) will be a requirement for entry into the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme, which will replace BDGP from next year, and will also be a requirement for the planned Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

The Department has said the carbon footprint measurement in the Bord Bia assurance scheme is an integral element of the proposed Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme.

The main objective of the carbon footprint measurement is to enable the quantification of all of the environmentally sustainable activity carried out by Irish farmers.

Farm organisations have been critical of the requirement, with INHFA president Vincent Roddy among those opposed to the move.

“A lot of farmers have no need to be in the scheme, as they sell their stock in the mart. It does put an extra layer of bureaucracy on the farmer who is already under pressure,” he said.

IFA is also opposed to the move and said it “strongly rejected” the condition in its submission to Government on the CAP plan.