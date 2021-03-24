Boost for Irish beef as BSE-free status on horizon 

Irish beef has taken a major step forward in attaining BSE-free status, the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed.

The World Health Organisation (OIE) announced that its Scientific Commission for Animal Disease has concluded that Ireland now fulfils the requirements to be recognised as having “a negligible risk for BSE”.

The development, which emerged in accordance with the OIE Code, followed an evaluation of a detailed submission made by the Department of Agriculture to the OIE last autumn.

It will be welcome news to Irish beef farmers and the processing sector in terms of regaining access to the Chinese market which has been temporarily suspended since last May due to an atypical case of BSE.

Two more steps

The OIE’s Scientific Commission has recommended this recognition be submitted for endorsement by the OIE World Assembly of Delegates at the 88th General Session in May 2021.

On the announcement the minister stated: “This is a most welcome and very significant step forward towards Ireland achieving negligible risk status in respect of BSE, affirming the robustness of the Ireland’s animal health, food and feed safety controls and providing further independent affirmation in the international market place of the strength of Ireland’s control systems.”

Minster McConalogue added that two further steps are needed before this status is officially recognised.

Firstly, a 60-day period within which all 182 member countries of the OIE may request any information substantiating this decision should they wish to do so and, secondly, that the proposal receive a favourable vote at the General Assembly of the OIE in May.

The minister continued: “Whilst we must await the outcome of these two final stages in the process, I am optimistic and hopeful for our world-class beef farmers and the wider sector.

"We can look forward with reasonable confidence towards achieving this status which reflects very significant commitment by all stakeholders, ably led by officials in my Department.

"Negligible risk status will support our continued efforts around international market access and assist in opening new trade opportunities in respect of Irish beef products,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, on regaining access to the China market a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said: “The Department and the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing continue to liaise with the relevant Chinese officials on an ongoing basis on this issue.

"This is a sensitive trade issue and the Department has no further comment to make.”

