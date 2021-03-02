Blow to 2030 agri strategy as ‘green’ lobby claim draft plans don’t deliver

Pressure is mounting on Irish agriculture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as the Environmental Pillar withdraws from the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy committee.

In a letter to the Department of Agriculture, the 32-member group said the draft “falls far short” on delivering “early, steady and permanent cuts” in emissions and air pollution; to protect water quality and biodiversity; and to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods and rural areas.

“It simply does not do this, instead it is business as usual… the strategy is not something our members can stand over or support,” the Environmental Pillar wrote.

While Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said it was "regrettable" the Environmental Pillar exited and encouraged them to re-engage, he would not confirm whether the planned publication of the 10-year strategy will go ahead this month.

It comes as former climate action minister Richard Bruton told a Fine Gael meeting last week that farmers need to "get ahead” of “dramatic changes” coming to food production systems as the EU targets “a zero-carbon world”.

Flagging future impacts of carbon taxes on “poor profit” enterprises and the potential introduction of “an emissions trading model” for the sector by 2030, the TD said farmers “must move away from defending minimum changes and become advocates of radical change”.

Otherwise, he says “herd size will become the focus of attention.”

Addressing the Young Fine Gael think-in, the Dublin North politician suggested that, based on current profit levels per hectare, dairy farms could face a carbon charge of €810/ha, for beef €400/ha, for sheep €280/ha and €210/ha for tillage by 2030.

“There is a threat to certain enterprises over the coming years as carbon becomes something that is priced,” he said adding “there will be incentive for poor profit areas to earn money by carbon farming as opposed to traditional farming”.

“We need to start considering an emissions trading model.”

In response to deputy Bruton’s remarks independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said: "Fine Gael is gone as green as the Greens without the bikes.”

“Richard Bruton’s arrogance because he came from a massive farm in Meath seems to be directed at a suckler herd cut from Donegal down to Clare. Is this the game going on – to hoodwink farmers on what they are planning for 10 years’ time?

"Down the road they will look to put a carbon target on every farm. It will be a paper exercise, but they won't admit that yet. The carbon taxes will be so high to actually drive beef farmers away – is Richard Bruton proud of that?

"Fine Gael needs to come out very clearly with their policy aims because it appears they want to banish family farms in the west of Ireland and drive it towards forestry and carbon farming which doesn’t create jobs.”

Environmental Pillar

A spokesperson for the Environmental Pillar said it had "reluctantly withdrawn" from Committee having come to the conclusion that the draft Strategy is woefully inadequate to meet the social and environmental challenges we face.

They said the strategy, due to be published this month, perpetuates the "business-as-usual" model of intensification pursued for the last 10 years.

According to the group the strategy "fails on so many fronts...we cannot put our name behind the perpetuation of the environmental crises we have highlighted time and time again.”

"Farmers have been let down by past agriculture strategies, and have said so themselves. In a Department of Agriculture survey, less than 20pc of primary producer consultees agreed that Food Wise 2025 was able to deliver on its vision of thriving producers and industry."

"It's not possible to continue with the current levels of inputs and outputs in emissions. We need to reduce both of these.

"We will publish an alternative document, outlining our vision in the coming days, detailing how sustained cuts in Greenhouse Gas emissions and ammonia can be achieved."

It is understood the group is looking for national nitrogen inputs to production to be reduced back to 2011 levels. There will also need to be regional fertiliser budgeting to cut local water pollution.

"In terms of reduction of the herd, we are hearing messaging about it being the beef farmers that have to take the hit, to keep the profitable dairy farmers. It's not socially equitable to cut out one group of farmers."

They also say that small-scale farmers should be supported, but did not put an exact number on what is small scale.

"It's down to the carrying capacity of the soil. We see the high-nature-value farming model as something that could be used across all farming models.

"A lot of smaller farmers are not supported adequately and a lack of recognition for the ecosystems they run. They are seen as running at a loss, but they are doing a lot more for society than they are recognised for."

"It’s not really a good comparison to compare ourselves with Europe. We see that a lot in scoping reports, where we are benchmarked on our enviro indicators against EU water quality, but we should be looking at what our water quality was like 10-15 years ago."

"Policy has driven farmers in this direction and it must no support them in a just transition. We don't blame farmers for the decision they have made. This has to be a policy response."

Environmental Pillar’s exit from agri-food strategy committee is ‘regrettable’ say farm organisations

Agricultural stakeholders on the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Committee have lamented the sudden exit of the Environmental Pillar from the process as the final publication nears completion.

In statements to the Farming Independent, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) and IFA described the move as “regrettable”, while ICSA said “no strategy is worth the paper it is written on unless farmer viability is front and centre”.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was not in a position to comment on the development at this time.

DII

DII director Conor Mulvihill said: “The Environmental Pillar’s withdrawal from the development of the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 is regretted. It would be far better if they remained engaged and continued to collaborate with all stakeholders to look for solutions.

“DII is on the record in saying that climate and environment are the key challenges for Irish dairy, but what is never put forward by the environmental lobby is that Irish dairy, and agriculture in general, is coming off a very high base.

“We have excellent EU leading metrics on the likes of air quality, water quality and carbon per unit of output. While we must of course be continually looking to improve our environmental credentials and metrics, the constant portrayal of Irish agriculture – and especially dairy – in a negative light is grossly unfair.

“Dairy has come out of a period of over 30 years of quota restraint in 2015, so it is a shock to no one that a there has been a strong demand for our grass-fed product from Ireland and abroad.

“This demand has driven this growth that has delivered for rural areas all around the island in areas where there is no prospect of an alternative industry.”

IFA

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “It’s regrettable that the Environment Pillar have withdrawn from the process.

“A lot of work has gone into the strategy over the last 11 meetings. When you step back from it, I think farmers and environmentalists have more in common than differences. It’s only by ongoing engagement we can reach a consensus.”

ICSA

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said it is “utterly unrealistic” to keep imposing more and more demands on farmers in terms of biodiversity, environment and climate change when agri-environment schemes’ supports “do not even remotely cover full participation costs”.

“Previous strategies have all been about expansion but have paid little attention to getting a viable price for farmers especially in the beef and sheep sectors.

“When you take opportunity cost into account, in a country where there are many more lucrative off-farm opportunities, then the whole strategy for delivering environmental goods is flawed”.

