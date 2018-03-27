Keep the winter woollies to hand as the lead-up to Easter will be marked by bitter cold, rain, hail and sleet. Overnight temperatures will hover around the freezing mark with frost expected over the next three nights.

Bitter cold, hail and sleet forecast in run-up to Easter

Tomorrow will be cold with heavy showers, possibly even hail and sleet on western and northern hills.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the low single digits tomorrow, with highs of just 5C to 8C. Thursday will see early frost and ice clearing as some sunny spells develop.

There is mounting concern over the potential fodder shortages, with many parts of the south and south-east now feeling the pinch. Soil conditions and continuing poor grass growth has prevented farmers from letting stock back out to the fields.