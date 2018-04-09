Bishop of Cork says farmers in crisis asking for prayers over lack of fodder

FarmIreland.ie

As farmers continue to battle unseasonable weather which has delayed grazing across the country the Bishop of Cork and Ross, John Buckley has said he has been approached by farmers for prayers.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/bishop-of-cork-says-farmers-in-crisis-asking-for-prayers-over-lack-of-fodder-36787569.html

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/article34596050.ece/46748/AUTOCROP/h342/Bishop%20John%20Buckley.jpg