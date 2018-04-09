Bishop of Cork says farmers in crisis asking for prayers over lack of fodder
As farmers continue to battle unseasonable weather which has delayed grazing across the country the Bishop of Cork and Ross, John Buckley has said he has been approached by farmers for prayers.
"I have been travelling the diocese before and during Easter and have been talking to farmers and to their families. Due to lack of feed, animals are suffering great stress during this difficult winter and late spring.
"I am calling on Government to monitor this crisis situation closely and to generously and quickly address the feed requirements of animals. This emergency situation has resulted in reports of animals dying on farms.”
“Many farmers have approached me, asking for prayers.
" I am asking all Masses in the dioceses to offer prayers this weekend for the farming community and to pray for an end to the wet and unseasonably cold weather.
Over the past few weeks I have witnessed great hardship in the farming community. This is particularly true of West Cork. Let us remember them in our prayers," he said.
Meanwhile, the IFA has said that after heavy rains late last week we are in now an emergency situation on fodder and Minister Creed has to implement further measures to support farmers immediately.
IFA President Joe Healy has said the fodder import scheme announced by Minister Creed last week must be open to all co-ops, licensed merchants and livestock marts.