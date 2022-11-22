Bird flu detected on second turkey farm in Co Monaghan

A second turkey flock in Co Monaghan has tested positive for the Avian flu H5N1 virus, the Department of Agriculture has said this evening.

Test results today confirmed the presence of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus, prompting the department to “slightly” extend is avian flu restriction zones.

“Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from department. The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread. Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements,” the department said in a statement.

The second positive test for bird flu comes just over a week after it was confirmed in another turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

That confirmation prompted the department to impose a 3km restriction zone around the affected farm in order to contain the spread of the virus. A 10km surveillance zone was also put in place as a precaution.

Poultry farmers with flocks located within the restriction zone are required by law to comply with the protection and surveillance zone requirements.

The department said: “Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease. The department continues to advise strict adherence to the precautionary measures against avian influenza (bird flu) recently introduced in regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

“These regulations require all flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access and to apply particular bio-security measures.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office.”

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that although the H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is very low.

However, people are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.

There is no evidence of risk associated with eating poultry meat, poultry meat products or eggs.