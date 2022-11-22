Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Bird flu detected on second turkey farm in Co Monaghan

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Allison Bray

A second turkey flock in Co Monaghan has tested positive for the Avian flu H5N1 virus, the Department of Agriculture has said this evening.

Test results today confirmed the presence of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus, prompting the department to “slightly” extend is avian flu restriction zones.

Most Watched

Privacy