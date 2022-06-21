Big rise in time taken to process agriculture appeals

The number of appeals lodged to the Agriculture Appeals Office (AAO) has soared by 42pc over the course of two years to 809 in 2021, according to new figures provided by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

This compares to 760 n 2020 and 570 in 2019.

The AAO is an independent office provide a service to farmers who are dissatisfied with decisions of the Department of Agriculture concerning designated schemes.

It also provides administrative support to the Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC).

The Minister said the number of forestry appeals received in 2020 also increased significantly, from 489 in 2019 to 874 in 2020, which had a significant impact on resources.

He said the increase in appeals “and the many challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a reduction in the number of agriculture appeals closed and an increase in the time to close appeals in 2020”.

Minister McConalogue said the average wait time in agriculture appeals was 124 days — or around four months — in 2021; and 308 appeals received in 2021 are still awaiting a decision.

He said he has been assured that the AAO “is currently working on reducing the number of open appeals on hand and the time period from assignment to decision and has made significant progress in 2022”.

Minister McConalogue said the AAO adapted to the Covid-19 and the increase in appeals by offering remote hearings or the option to have the case decided without an oral hearing.

“However, many appellants requested that the appeal be delayed until an oral hearing could be held,” he said.

He there was a significant decrease in the number of forestry appeals submitted to the FAC in 2021; this combined with the easing of Covid restrictions in June 2021 reduced the delays in closing appeals in 2021.

The Minister said that due to circumstances outside of the control of the Agriculture Appeals Office, appeals might not be completed within the three-month target time-frame.