Big Read: Part 2 of Paul Kimmage's special report examining the troubling case of the whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture

In part two of his examination of the case of a whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture, Paul Kimmage finds that trying to do the right thing can have repercussions

Paul Kimmage Twitter

'John Doe' stood on the terrace pulling on a cigarette and stiffening with the cold. November is not the darkest month but it felt like the darkest hour. There was Covid, obviously, and the general despondency of the second lockdown, but it was his job and what they had done to him that was tossing and turning him at night.

Three years had passed since he had sent a protected disclosure to the Agriculture Minister, details of which were reported in last week's Sunday Independent. On the same afternoon, he had taken a call.

"I've been told to offer you a new position."

