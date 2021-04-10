Farming

Big Read: How an anonymous tip about dodgy expenses led to discovery of major alleged charity fraud

Ex-Bóthar CEO faces serious allegations that he misappropriated funds

David Moloney Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

It started with the receipt by the chairman of Bóthar of an anonymous letter on Good Friday two years ago. The sender claimed there had been irregularities in the recruitment of certain staff by the international aid charity’s then chief executive David Moloney and that he had turned a blind eye to dodgy expenses claims submitted by two employees.

In the overall scheme of things, the allegations were relatively minor.

