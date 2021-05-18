‘Big decision for farming’ as Teagasc steps up hunt for new chief

The search for Professor Gerry Boyle’s successor as Teagasc director will move up the gears over the next few weeks as the State agency looks to fill the post by the end of July.

Prof Boyle (pictured) is set to retire at the end of September, but given that August is invariably lost to holidays, his replacement as head of the farm research and advisory service could well be named by the end of July.

That leaves just 10 weeks for the recruitment process to be completed.

The appointment is a crucial one for farming, and comes at a critical juncture for Irish agriculture given the environmental pressures on the sector.

“This is a really big decision not only for Teagasc, but for Irish farming,” one Teagasc insider said.

The choice of Prof Boyle’s successor will signal the thrust of national agricultural policy for the next seven years, and inform Teagasc’s research and advisory priorities.

While many in Teagasc will want the new director to maintain the agency’s current research and advisory focus primarily on intensive agriculture, there is also a view that someone with a real appreciation of the wider environmental considerations could now be required.

“The whole ethos of Teagasc since 2008-09 has been on production growth and expansion,” said a Teagasc source.

“And that has paid handsome dividends over the last decade, particularly in dairying. But is someone with that mindset still required at this point, given the environmental challenges that the country, and particularly agriculture, is facing?”

The dairy lobby will be particularly keen that the next Teagasc director protects the agency’s reputation as one of the world’s leading research bodies.

The interests of the dairy sector are already well represented at both board and stakeholder level within Teagasc.

However, with agriculture accounting for one-third of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, the next director will have to devise and implement a strategy that satisfies the often conflicting aspirations of drystock, dairy and tillage farmers, as well as meeting the sector’s climate change obligations at national level.

A number of names have been touted for the top job. The internal front-runners are Frank O’Meara, director of research at the agency, and Stan Lalor, director of knowledge transfer.

While Lalor has the perceived advantage of working for a term in commercial industry before returning to Teagasc, O’Mara is still considered the stronger of the two.

However, history points to an outside applicant being more likely to get the nod. Each of the last three directors —Prof Boyle, Jim Flanagan and Liam Downey — was appointed from outside Teagasc.

A front-runner among the external candidates is Thia Hennessy, head of UCC’s Cork University Business School. An economist, she formerly worked with Teagasc.

The other outsider being talked of is Bill Callanan, chief inspector with the Department of Agriculture. There have been rumours in Teagasc that the Department is keen to get one of their own at the helm in Oak Park.

Other possible candidates include Seán Coughlan of ICBF, and Julie Sinnamon of Enterprise Ireland.