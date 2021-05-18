Farming

‘Big decision for farming’ as Teagasc steps up hunt for new chief

Declan O'Brien

The search for Professor Gerry Boyle’s successor as Teagasc director will move up the gears over the next few weeks as the State agency looks to fill the post by the end of July.

Prof Boyle (pictured) is set to retire at the end of September, but given that August is invariably lost to holidays, his replacement as head of the farm research and advisory service could well be named by the end of July.

