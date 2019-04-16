Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 16 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bid to re-establish live exports to Egypt gets boost

Photo: Gerry Mooney
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ciaran Moran.

Efforts to re-establish live cattle exports to Egypt have received a major boost after the Department of Agriculture agreed three updated health certificates with Egyptian authorities.

In January this year, Minister of State at the Department of Trade, Pat Breen discussed the issue of animal health certificates with the Egyptian Deputy Minister for Agriculture.

At the meeting, the Egyptian authorities indicated a willingness to consider amending existing health certificates and putting a new certificate for breeding stock in place.

The Department of Agriculture's Chief Veterinary Officer wrote to his counterpart on January 18 with three proposed health certificates for the export of fattening, slaughter and breeding cattle with the aim of re-establishing live exports as soon as might be possible.

It has now confirmed that the updated health certs have been agreed.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Image: Irish Water

Long-running review of laws governing CPO nearing end
Alan Kelly: Asked if cash concerns were behind delay. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Cash crisis for Fair Deal as nursing home demand soars
Centre of attention: The house in Strokestown where a family was evicted

Gardai seek clarity on role during evictions following Strokestown incident
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Hogan: Do more on environment to maintain CAP budget
French cereal farmer Paul Francois, head of the Phyto-Victims association, attends a news conference, after the verdict in his appeals trial against U.S. Monsanto firm, in Paris, France, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bayer considers legal options as French farmer seeks €1m in damages over...

Four weather warnings in place amid flooding threat but 110kmh gales...
Sale delay: A sign with the words ‘Ongoing Dispute Stay Out’ on the ground at the disputed farmland at Willsbrook, Co Longford. Photo: Steve Humphreys

'Threats, intimidation and arson' in land row that rivals 'The Field'


Top Stories

Joe Carroll on his Farm outside Kilcormac ,Offaly ,his Wife is in a Nursing Home.

'I never thought I would face selling my farm to pay for my wife's nursing...
A new programme to test the suitability of various bull breeds to produce beef animals from the dairy herd is being put in place by Teagasc and Dawn Meats.

Dairy-beef breeding plan ‘too little too late’

Farmers divided over plans to publicly identify ‘high risk’ TB herds
Stock Image

'Completely unjustified' - Milk price cut a 'big blow' to farmers
Anaerobic digester

EU approve Irish state aid request for anerobic digestion and biomass...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Irish farmers can now dip toes into global crop insurance platform
A new set of spreading vanes costs from €350 to €450, depending on make and model of spreader.

How to calibrate your fertiliser spreader - Ten steps to more accurate...