Bid to re-establish live exports to Egypt gets boost

In January this year, Minister of State at the Department of Trade, Pat Breen discussed the issue of animal health certificates with the Egyptian Deputy Minister for Agriculture.

At the meeting, the Egyptian authorities indicated a willingness to consider amending existing health certificates and putting a new certificate for breeding stock in place.

The Department of Agriculture's Chief Veterinary Officer wrote to his counterpart on January 18 with three proposed health certificates for the export of fattening, slaughter and breeding cattle with the aim of re-establishing live exports as soon as might be possible.