Bertie Ahern says hard Brexit would be 'devastating' for agri-food sector
A hard Brexit would be devastating for the agri-food sector, according to the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.
Ahern was speaking this morning at the House of Commons Committee on Exiting the European Union in London and said that, in his personal view, a hard Bexit would see Ireland's indigenous agri-food sector "really suffer".
"My own view is that the indigenous sector would suffer. The agri-food sector would really really suffer and it's estimated that we would lose about 40,000 jobs." This, he said, is an awful lot of jobs for Ireland.
He also said that tariffs on beef and dairy, in particular, would be devastating.
"You can quote figures but the overall figures might not look too horrific, but when you look at the small indigenous, family farms and strong employer companies it would be devasting. There is no doubt about that. A no deal would create huge problems."
It comes after Fianna Fail demanded clarity in the coming days from the Government on what preparations are being made and what farmers can expect in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Fianna Fail's Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue said that as things stand, businesses do not know what the arrangements will be in six weeks' time.
"They are being left to try to prepare as best they can but without clarity from the Minister or his Department in regard to the financial supports that might be available.
"In the beef sector, for example, €750m worth of tariffs could potentially be placed on our beef exports to the UK, which would amount to, on average, €400 of tariffs per animal. That is a scary vista for the agri-food sector," he said.
"Unfortunately, it seems that although the national message has been that we must prepare for the worst but hope for the best, the approach of the Government over the past two years has been to spend far more time hoping for the best than preparing for what might happen in six weeks' time."
He claimed that there has been minimal engagement by the Government with the agri-food sector in terms of giving any clarity on what to expect in six weeks' time in the event of a hard Brexit.
Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed hit back saying the accusation that there has been no engagement with the industry is entirely wrong.
"There has been extensive and ongoing engagement and consultation on an almost daily basis with various aspects of the industry.
"The Deputy is seeking clarity in respect of what the impact will be but, unfortunately, no such clarity exists.
Online Editors