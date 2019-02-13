Bertie Ahern says hard Brexit would be 'devastating' for agri-food sector

A hard Brexit would be devastating for the agri-food sector, according to the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Ahern was speaking this morning at the House of Commons Committee on Exiting the European Union in London and said that, in his personal view, a hard Bexit would see Ireland's indigenous agri-food sector "really suffer".

"My own view is that the indigenous sector would suffer. The agri-food sector would really really suffer and it's estimated that we would lose about 40,000 jobs." This, he said, is an awful lot of jobs for Ireland. He also said that tariffs on beef and dairy, in particular, would be devastating.

"You can quote figures but the overall figures might not look too horrific, but when you look at the small indigenous, family farms and strong employer companies it would be devasting. There is no doubt about that. A no deal would create huge problems." It comes after Fianna Fail demanded clarity in the coming days from the Government on what preparations are being made and what farmers can expect in the event of a no-deal Brexit.