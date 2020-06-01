Bereaved father calls for end to 'irresponsible' tractor videos

Tragedy: Padraig Higgins and his wife Joan, whose six-year-old son James died in an accident on their farm near Shannonbridge, Co Offaly in 2008.Photo: Jeff Harvey/HR Photo

A father who lost his son in a tragic farm accident has called for a proper tractor licensing process to be put in place.

He was speaking after the Farming Independent last week revealed how videos of dangerous behaviour on farms and public roads were now being posted routinely on social media network TikTok.

Padraig Higgins, who lost his son James at six years old in a farm accident in 2008, said he has found it tough to find words to describe the behaviour in the videos.

"These youngsters don't realise the dangers. It's a game to them," he said. "It's hard enough to keep a farm safe besides having lads carrying on that way. It's totally irresponsible and giving a bad example to others." He stressed the responsibility of social networks and their role in disseminating these videos. "They are making money on the back of it. The more dangerous a lad is, the more views he's going to get. "Young lads are sending these videos to each other and attempting something more outrageous," he said. "These companies have to accept their responsibility." Mr Higgins also highlighted the danger facing road users, including walkers and cyclists. "It's one thing out in a field doing this stuff, but the danger to people on the public road is shocking," he said. There is a huge responsibility on employers to put a stop to the behaviour, Mr Higgins says. "A farmer or a contractor that sees that going on shouldn't tolerate it. It's no excuse for an employer to say it's very hard to get drivers. There is no reason to have a fella there blackguarding like that," he said. For Mr Higgins, there is an urgent need for more education on the dangers involved in working and growing up on a farm. He feels there is a need for a licencing system for tractors similar to the haulage industry. "Legally a lad 16 or 17 can drive a tractor with 25t of corn on the road and absolutely no experience," he said. "Common sense will tell you you can't have the same experience or knowledge if you're 16-17. Training process "Yet a lad with a lorry has to jump through all these hoops in terms of testing. There has to be some sort of training process put in place." The Higgins family's story is the latest in the What's Left Behind video series produced by farm bereavement support group Embrace Farm to help raise awareness of the horrific spate of farm fatalities this year.