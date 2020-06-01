Farming

Bereaved father calls for end to 'irresponsible' tractor videos

Tragedy: Padraig Higgins and his wife Joan, whose six-year-old son James died in an accident on their farm near Shannonbridge, Co Offaly in 2008.Photo: Jeff Harvey/HR Photo Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A father who lost his son in a tragic farm accident has called for a proper tractor licensing process to be put in place.

He was speaking after the Farming Independent last week revealed how videos of dangerous behaviour on farms and public roads were now being posted routinely on social media network TikTok.

Padraig Higgins, who lost his son James at six years old in a farm accident in 2008, said he has found it tough to find words to describe the behaviour in the videos.