Beef Vision Group is not a failure, says Minister

'I haven’t ruled anything in or out at this stage,' says Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

The Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group has not been a failure, according to the Minister for Agriculture, and he says he will not yet rule in or out any of its recommendations.

His comments come after farming groups distanced themselves from the final report of the group, which was published last week and contained a host of widely flagged measures, including a controversial scheme which would see farmers paid to exit livestock farming or reduce cow numbers.

Speaking at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference on Saturday in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath, Minister Charlie McConalogue said it was disappointing that the INHFA had withdrew from the process days before the report was published.

“Whether you agree or disagree with all of the final measures and proposals, I think it’s important to stay in there. And I think that wasn’t helpful. And I was a bit surprised by that. But through both of those groups (Dairy and Beef), it was really important to bring people together and to look at the various options.”

The Minister also said that he was not ruling any of the recommendations in or out until he had considered the report, which he received in recent days.

“The job for myself now is to actually consider the various options that are there and ensure that we can take that forward and turn it into a Climate Action Plan,” the Minister said.

“I haven’t ruled anything in or out at this stage. I want to read the report and consider it and then take it forward from that.”

IFA and ICMSA distanced themselves from the final report, while Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents meat processors, said its members could not support the report in its current form.

It said the inclusion of measures aimed at incentivising a reduction in the suckler cow herd will compromise the economic contribution and viability of the beef sector. MII estimates that the level of reduction proposed, together with the naturally occurring long run decline, will significantly undermine the industry and wipe almost €1.5bn from the Irish economy.

A Climate Action Plan for the agriculture sector, which will outline how the sector can reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030 as set out under the Government’s Climate Action Plan, is due before year-end.

The Dairy Vision Group and Beef and Sheep Vision Group were set up earlier this year to look at ways for the sector to meet these targets.