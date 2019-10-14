Beef Taskforce meeting called off after altercations outside Department of Agriculture

The Beef Taskforce, which was scheduled for this morning, has been suspended following altercations outside Agriculture House.

Representatives of Meat Industry Ireland (MII) including its Director Cormac Healy were refused access to the meeting this morning by protestors.

Protesting farmers Hugh Doyle, Colm Leonard & Cllr Padraic Brady outside the Department of Agriculture Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Protesting farmers Cathal Farley & Bernard Casey outside the Department of Agriculture Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

On their arrival, MII representatives claimed they were physically and aggressively prevented from entering the Department by a number of farmer protestors.

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed condemned this morning’s incidents.

“It is in the interests of everyone involved in the beef industry that the work of the Taskforce goes ahead. The Taskforce’s remit is to monitor the implementation of the actions arising from the agreement reached on September 15 and offers the most viable platform for strategic engagement with key stakeholders. It was a great pity that farm representatives were not in a position to air the legitimate concerns of farmers at the Taskforce.”

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement last night told its members it would be seeking to have the first meeting of the Beef Taskforce adjourned over until "letters of discontinuance" are issued to all farmers under legal threat.

The organisation said it will deliver in person, a letter to the Beef Taskforce chairman to address and bring about a resolution to the issue.

The Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFOI) group said it will not be participating in the Beef Market Taskforce until such time as all injunctions and costs against all individuals that protested are struck out in their entirety.

IFA President Joe Healy said that the first thing the Beef Taskforce will have to do at its first meeting today is to address outstanding injunctions against farmers.

Ahead of the meeting, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said the commitment to withdraw legal proceedings connected to the illegal blockading of beef plants has been honoured by the beef companies concerned.

Cormac Healy Meat Industry Ireland Director

However, it is understood individuals who protested at C&D foods a pet food facility in Longford remain under legal threat.

MII said that it was entering the talks with an optimistic view on what processors and farming representatives could achieve together in implementing all elements of the Agreement reached on 15th September.

It said MII member companies have implemented the principal bonus related elements of the Agreement which have benefited farmers on cattle processed since 22nd September.

However, it warned the remit of the Taskforce is not renegotiation but to monitor the implementation of the Agreement.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said that farmers are already beginning to doubt the commitment of meat factories to the deal done last month.

“Farmers are outraged that new, more severe weight penalties have been introduced without consultation. They are also alarmed that all injunctions have not been set aside and the threat of legal penalties and costs still hangs over the heads of farmers.”

