Beef Taskforce meeting agrees revised GPI application

After a lengthy Beef Taskforce Meeting yesterday farm organisations agreed to support the a revised grass-fed Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) application for Irish beef that will be put foward to the European Commission.

It came after changes to the original proposal were agreed around young bull beef, references to travel times and flexibilities on the 220 days at grass.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he will be raising two issues with the Commission when submitting the final application. "Reflecting strong views from some stakeholders I will be making the point that grass-fed young bulls should be included, when further data on this cohort is available to support this.

"That Ireland would support the PGI being extended on an all-island basis, when a grass-fed verification system is in place in Northern Ireland.”

Further, it was agreed that if the PGI is successful, a PGI Monitoring Group will be established to report to the Taskforce on progress on a regular basis, with a majority farmer representation.

The TaskForce also supported a proposal from Bord Bia for a programme of suckler beef promotion and the development of a brand proposition for Irish Suckler Beef, with a budget of up to €6m over the next three years, subject to annual review of progress.

The Minister stated, “if the PGI application is approved in due course by the EU Commission, it has the potential to enable Ireland’s beef offering to be strongly positioned in terms of our unique quality, grass fed product. specifically called out as Irish, and with benefits for all those in the supply chain, principally the primary producer.”

Welcoming the decision, IFA President Tim Cullinan said the changes secured from the original draft included the removal of references to travel times and flexibilities on the 220 days at grass.

"In addition, assessments for the meat and fat colour will only be carried out as part of the standard Bord Bia audit at factories and will not impact on the price paid to farmers for their grass-fed product.

"Crucially, under the revised proposals farmers will have the majority on the monitoring and oversight groups for the PGI and the new suckler based brand."

He also said a letter requesting the EU Commission to include young bulls, if they meet the grass-fed criteria, will accompany the application, while the issue of the eligibility of cattle exported to Northern Ireland will also be dealt with in the covering letter with the application.

“We have been in regular contact with our colleagues in the UFU and it is important that we don’t create any unintended barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and ourselves,” he said.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said, “This is a good outcome. The PGI will give us a chance to promote the world-renowned qualities of Irish beef while working on a brand for beef from suckler farms that promotes the quality, environmental and socio-economic benefits of this production system,” he said.

