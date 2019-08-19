Beef talks to resume as prices remain under pressure

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Talks between the farming organisations and the meat factories are set to resume today as beef prices remain under pressure.

The discussions have led to some progress in key areas, with the meat factories agreeing to provide weighing scales at factories to allow live cattle to be weighed.

A review of the beef grading/pricing grid will take place and the terms of reference for the review were finalised last week between the parties.

Todays talks are set to focus on three outstanding issues when the parties reconvene.

Two of the three issues have agreement in principle, according to the document, including the provision of weighing facilities for live cattle at factory lairages. According to the document, the meat factories through Meat Industry Ireland (MII) have agreed to providing this service, but "at a nominal charge".

The document also says that written agreement can be provided by factories if requested when agreements are finalised between processor and suppliers on the terms of the sale.

It's understood the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is expected to attend next Monday's meeting at Backweston.

The Beef Plan Movement, which aims to safeguard the future of Irish beef farmers, began protesting outside meat factories around Ireland in late July.

By the time the protests were suspended last Friday, August 9, the pickets had spread to around 20 factories.

The beef kill was down some 57pc on throughput seen prior to last week's protests, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Some 15,065 cattle were killed in Department approved plants last week. This was back almost 20,000 on the 35,000 cattle killed in the week prior to the protest.

It comes as the first week of the protest saw throughput fall some 16pc or 6,000hd.

However it is understood there has been a sharp rise in the numbers of cattle being killed this week with prices said to be back some 5c/kg to 3.45c/kg.

Online Editors





More in News

Dairy cows are seen on a farm in Saint-Valerien-de-Milton, southeast of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada to pay dairy farmers hurt by EU trade deal as election nears

WATCH: Farmers on high alert as brazen thieves steal quad bikes in...
Call for more competition: Supermac's head Pat McDonagh wants farmers to get more control of their destiny. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'Control of beef industry in hands of too few' - Supermac's boss
Protesters outside Dawn Meats Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo. Photo Brian Farrell

Beef talks still 'a delicate situation'
0:49

WATCH: Flock of sheep walk the streets of London for anti-Brexit...
Stock picture

'Theft of electric fences could have caused serious accidents'
A flock of sheep are herded past government buildings in Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Sheep herded along Whitehall by anti-Brexit campaigners


Top Stories

(Niall Carson/PA)

‘No surprise’ at reports of Brexit food shortages and hard border
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: 'The question still remains unanswered as to how we will deal...

East Cork limestone ground guided at €15,000/ac
New wave: Fendt has introduced the Rotana, a new generation of round balers that spawn from AGCO's takeover of Lely Welger's grassland division.

Rolling with the times - Check out the new players in the baler market
Tralee bound: Orla McDaid, Galway Rose, Marie Brady, Longford Rose and Brooklyn Quinn, San Francisco Rose, pictured at the launch of the Rose of Tralee Festival in Dublin. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Ag fab Roses stay true to their farming roots
Beef farmers at Baltinglass Livestock Mart, Co Wicklow. Photo: Kevin Byrne

No UK retailers demand all the requirements beef cattle must meet -...
Only 50pc of each tree can be processed for sawn timber products

How the by-product of timber production is a cheap and clean renewable energy...