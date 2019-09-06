Talks between farming organisations and meat processors are set to resume next week after a breakthrough to get parties back around the table.

Beef talks back on the cards as minister calls for an end to protests

The meat industry has pledged to defer further legal proceedings so these talks can happen - but expects protests will be suspended, too.

However, it is unknown whether the ongoing protests at a number of factories will be called off, as requested by the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

Mr Creed said that there had been significant engagement with stakeholders "and I believe that there is now a basis for the renewal of talks between the parties".

"We have reached a point where it is critically important for the future of the sector that stakeholders engage in a spirit of compromise to resolve a dispute that has the potential to inflict long-term damage on the sector if it continues.

"It is clear that this can only happen if processors and protesters step back from court proceedings and illegal blockades, in order to allow space for meaningful talks to proceed."

The minister confirmed that his department would be in touch with various parties to make the necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, Meat Industry Ireland (MII) stated that if a process of engagement can now be secured, then its members will defer further legal proceedings so that these talks can happen.

"We expect that protest action at the plants will equally be suspended," a spokesperson for MII said. "The processing sector has been seriously hampered by protests and blockades in recent weeks, which have served no useful purpose, but instead have severely impacted domestic and international customers of Irish beef, farmers seeking to deliver factory-ready cattle for processing, and meat industry employees across the country.

"For these reasons, processors were forced to take legal action in order to limit the damage being caused to their businesses. While such action was a last resort, it was not a step that companies wished to take, or indeed took lightly."

The representative body of the protesting farmers, Independent Farmers of Ireland, has called on the minister to provide them with full immunity from all legal proceedings.

Farmers first started to protest on July 28 amid calls for them to receive a "fairer" return from the retail price of beef. While the Beef Plan Movement was behind the first wave of protests, it has since distanced itself from the protests.

