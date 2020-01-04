Beef Plan steps down national committee amid 'alleged serious disciplinary issues'

The Beef Plan Movement has stood down its National Committee following what it described as 'alleged serious disciplinary issues' being brought to their attention.

In a statement today, the organisation's joint chairs Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle said the organisations' Regional Committees and sub-committees would also be stood down in their entirety, in order to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

They said the 'alleged serious disciplinary issues' regarded some members of the National Committee and other members, but did not detail what the issues are.

The Beef Plan Movement came to national prominence late last summer after it gained significant support in the farming community for its nationwide picket of meat processors. It was due to hold county AGMs this month, but an earlier message from the co-chairs said the organisation was restricting the association's Whatsapp pages until after all AGMs had taken place after "some members had allegedly set up Whatsapp pages which have not been approved".

The organisation, which was established last year, gained significant traction among farmers when it lead protests outside factory gates for a number of weeks last year, a move that was not supported by IFA, although many Beef Plan members are also members of IFA.

On Monday, Mr Corley and Mr Doyle told members that they were aware of very serious disciplinary instances that have occurred in recent weeks.

"Where some members of the National Committee and other members have allegedly set up a WhatsApp page or pages which have not been approved by either Chairman of Beef Plan, to possible benefit their own election prospects.

"They have also allegedly distributed alternative amendments which they are directing to be used in the upcoming AGMs," they said.

In a message to members, Eamon Corley and Hugh Doyle said the decision to stand down the committees was a regrettable measure, but one they felt was 'necessary'.

"In order to continue the day to day running of the Beef Plan and to oversee the upcoming County AGMs and Formation of the new National Committee, we will be establishing a National Interim committee in the coming days.

"We will be contacting a number of trusted, hardworking prominent members from different Counties in the coming days to form the new National Interim Committee which will be the Governing body of Beef Plan until the elections have concluded," it said in the message.

Online Editors