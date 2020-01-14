Beef Plan leaders propose mediation with directors

In a statement yesterday, the co-chairs said they have contacted the directors of Beef Plan and proposed a meeting supervised by a registered mediator to resolve their difficulties.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, co-chair Hugh Doyle said there are approximately 10,600 paid-up members in the organisation.

The organisation charged a €10 membership fee 15 months ago at a host of regional meetings.

Accounts for the organisation must be signed off before they can be released, said Doyle, who added that the directors have seen a draft set. Doyle also said "a lot of that money was spent on legal fees".

Meanwhile, the stood-down national committee said it would hold an emergency general meeting later this month.

The meeting, scheduled for January 26, comes after the co-chairs Doyle and Eamon Corley issued a statement saying that they were standing down the National Committee, regional committees and sub-committees and establishing an interim national committee.

Improper

They say they were doing this to ensure "there is no circulation of improper information at this critical time". The organisation's various WhatsApp groups were restricted on January 6.

Since then the Beef Plan, under Corley and Doyle, has held a number of meetings to elect new regional committees. According to Doyle and Corley, the organisation's rules and governance state that county AGMs must be completed by January 15. However, only a handful have taken place.

A meeting in Galway last week was abandoned, with Corley and Doyle issuing a statement saying the meeting was taken over by "a small organised mob of people mainly from outside the county".

The co-chairs say every paid-up member has "equal opportunity to become a member of that national committee and we invite all members in each county to get involved".

The Tipperary AGM was held on Friday night in Holycross, with Gardai and private security present.

Tipperary vice-chairman Seamus O'Brien said no paid-up member was refused permission to attend.

Indo Farming