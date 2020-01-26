Beef Plan leaders admit question marks hang over fundraising

Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross
Margaret Donnelly

Question marks now hang over Beef Plan and the monies it raised around the country from farmers at its meetings.

The leaders of the Beef Plan Movement have admitted to their members, via Whatsapp messages, that “there is the possibility that some people may have mislaid or failed to return forms”.

Co Chair Eamon Corley made the statement today (Sunday) said: “As regards membership and registration on hindsight it was a mistake not to give receipts to everyone who paid. I can say that all forms and money I received I handed them all in. I know the same to be true for Hugh Doyle.

"However with probably an average of 10 people per county collecting registration forms and money - that’s over 250 people nationwide there is the possibility that some people may have mislaid or failed to return forms.”

Earlier this month the Beef Plan Co Chairs told the Farming Independent that an independent audit of the group's accounts would take place.

It comes after Doyle and Eamon Corley issued a statement saying that they were standing down the National Committee, regional committees and sub-committees and establishing an interim national committee.

Today, the stood down National Committee are to hold an EGM today in Portlaoise, a move the Co Chairs of the Beef Plan Movement say has not been validated by the company secretary.

In a statement, Corley says the meeting has not been validly notified to the Company Secretary and has not been validly notified to the members of Beef Plan and is not an official Beef Plan gathering. “Any business conducted at that meeting will not be valid or binding in any way and may be detrimental to maintaining a unified voice for all farmer members of Beef Plan.”

Corley also called on members of the Beef Plan not to attend today’s meeting and said the solution to the current “mess” in the group was for it to hold AGMs, “the purpose of which is to misinform people as to what is going on and to divide this organisation further”.

In the statement, he also called on Beef Plan members to “draw a line under all personal attacks within the organisation. 

“We have bent over backways to reason with this group of people. It is not as if we haven’t tried our best to work with these people we have. It appears to be their way or the high way.”

Online Editors





