Beef industry won’t survive unless factories negotiate with farmers – Creed

Processors must be prepared to engage with the Beef Taskforce, warns Minister

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed
John Downing

THE beef industry faces a battle for survival unless there is a “sea-change” in the attitude of meat processors towards their farmer suppliers, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has warned.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Minister Creed said the beef processors need to learn from the dairy co-operatives’ sophisticated level of engagement with their suppliers.

“Beef farmers feel, rightly or wrongly, that they’re being taken for a ride,” said Minister Creed. “We have potential in the Beef Market Taskforce. But it does require the beef processors to be prepared for the changes that are necessary.

“If they don’t, then it’s very hard to see how an industry can survive on the basis of the adversarial relationships that are there at present.”

The Minister stressed that he can have no direct role in determining prices.

“The price is what is returned from the market,” he insisted, pointing to specific problems for Irish beef exports due to the fall of Sterling values.

But he pointed out that the Department of Agriculture had made every effort to support beef farmer incomes with €120m extra for various schemes. He said they are continuing to develop new markets, with 14 factories licensed to export to China.

“It’s never going to be full compensation for price falls, but €120m is not to be sneezed at,” he said.

On Brexit, Minister Creed said Ireland will focus on the best possible Brexit trade deal and avoid references to compensation in the upcoming talks.

Ireland 'going hell for leather' for  optimum Brexit deal says Creed

Mr Creed was speaking ahead of new EU-UK trade talks expected to open after Britain formally leaves on January 31. He said the upcoming talks will be hard for Ireland as all 27 remaining EU states now have a direct interest in the details.

But he insisted that he will not discuss compensation for Irish losses. "Doing that would risk compromising Irish interests. It risks supporting the view in the EU that 'sure, look Ireland will take a cheque,'" Mr Creed said.

"We're going hell for leather for the optimum trade deal that we can get."

Mr Creed said the EU-UK talks cannot be concluded in time for an ending of the transition period on December 31 next. He suggested that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that there can be no extension of the grace period might be a "hardball negotiating tactic" at this point.

Concerns

The Minister said it was fortunate that the trade talks are being led by EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, and the other non-trade issues are in the hands of chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

He said both had a clear understanding of Ireland's concerns.

Mr Creed said the Agriculture Department's other priorities in 2020 are securing a good deal on CAP reform; framing a detailed climate change incentive programme for farmers; and developing a new food production strategy.

Indo Farming





