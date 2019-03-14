Beef farming 'won't survive disastrous changes' - sector reacts to tariff regime threat

Threatened tariffs and import quotas in a cliff-edge Brexit would be 'disastrous' for beef farming.

With the growing prospect of a no-deal exit now just days away, there were calls from the valuable agri-export sector for an extension to the process to avoid a crash out.

Amid rising pressure, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Government would move to seek a further relaxation of State aid rules and EU supports for agri-business in such a scenario. Cormac Healy, from Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents the country's meat processors, urged rapid action.

"The fact that the political disarray is driving us in the direction of this cliff-edge Brexit is a real concern for our export business," he warned. "A long extension is now needed to avoid a no-deal exit," he added.