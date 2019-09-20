Beef farmers call off pickets at ABP Cahir: 'Enormous courage in challenging a sector that was unjust'

BEEF farmers have called off their pickets outside of meat processing ABP Cahir, they confirmed this evening.

They said that demonstrators outside of the Tipperary plant have shown "enormous courage" since the pickets began on July 28 amid a dispute over beef prices.

The boycott continued this week despite an agreement being reached last weekend, which protesters now want reviewed.

"We the protesters of ABP Cahir have reached a consensus to formally stand down from our peaceful protest on the basis that a submission on The Draft Beef Sector Agreement that was sent to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine be addressed and examined without haste.

"We would like to kindly and wholeheartedly thank the members of the public and our own community who have been so supportive and understanding during this high tensioned period.

"We acknowledge and graciously thank all our fellow farmers who respectfully declined to pass our picket line even though we are all acutely aware of the financial effect it may have had on them," the group said in a statement.

"We are so proud of each and every individual who gave their time on the picket line and showed enormous courage in challenging a sector that was unjust.

"Although an end to the dispute has not been reached we are hopeful that a process has been started to bring about reform. "We do not know what the future will hold but you can be assured we will not settle for empty promises and have no reservations in again highlighting our plight if necessary."

Local Fine Gael candidate Mary Newman Julian welcomed the news, as she called on all parties to work together to find a solution.

She said: "This is the right decision for the farmers of Tipperary, to give a chance for the deal that was brokered last weekend to take effect. Having spent many hours negotiating with farmers, I understand their concerns in regard to the urgency that is required for the establishment of the Beef taskforce, and I would ask that all stakeholders now work together to ensure that beef farmers are supported in a sustainable way, and receive a fair price for the quality meat they produce.

"I thank the farmers in Cahir for their engagement with me, negotiating in good faith, and standing down the protest, despite their reservations, because they understand the effect the protests were having on both their own farming community and the wider community of Cahir and surrounding areas.

"I sincerely hope that the Beef taskforce can deliver on the deal that is on the table, and secure a better future for beef farmers in rural Ireland."

Earlier today Meat Industry Ireland said that thousands of people have been negatively impacted by the blockades.

They said in a statement: "We have now passed the point of severe long-term damage to the sector. Customers have made decisions on supply for the next two-to-four weeks.

"They have been forced to exclude Irish beef from their plans for several weeks ahead and instead have sourced beef from alternative suppliers across Europe and beyond.

"Over the last number of weeks, genuine farmers have missed out on the sale of cattle for processing worth €120million.

"This week is likely to see a further 30,000 cattle unprocessed leading to a backlog at this stage of over 100,000 animals that simply will not be cleared before the end of the year.

"How much longer is the State willing to allow a small number of protesters to illegally blockade facilities, endangering the livelihoods of 80,000 farmers and the jobs of 10,000 employees in beef processing?"

