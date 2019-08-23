Beef exports to the UK slumped a significant 12pc in June, according to the latest UK customs data.

Beef exports to the UK slumped a significant 12pc in June, according to the latest UK customs data.

Beef exports to UK slump 12pc as weakening sterling and fall-off in demand begin to bite

Exports fell to 15,000 tonnes for the month as a weakening pound and a falling price for British beef triggered a reduction in demand for imports in 2019.

Coupled with this, sources in the industry have also highlighted that large amounts of beef put in storage early this year due to Brexit stockpiling may be gradually coming back on to the market.

Overall UK fresh/frozen beef imports for the year to date are 124,500 tonnes - down 12pc compared to the year earlier.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), which represents processors, has highlighted British retailers are increasingly unwilling to confirm orders for the autumn as Brexit uncertainty leaves the market in limbo.

"As Irish processors and exporters seek to establish some forward sales plans with customers, this is being frustrated by the uncertainty attached to the prospect of a no-deal Brexit outcome resulting in an unwillingness by customers to commit," said MII senior director Cormac Healy.

He added the sector was facing "extremely challenging market conditions" because of Brexit, and maintained Brexit and the prospect of a no-deal were to blame for weak beef and cattle prices.

It comes as Irish prices saw the strongest decline recorded across the EU's beef markets during the last month.

IFA president Joe Healy said with Brexit just 70 days away, strong EU and Government support was urgently required for beef farmers suffering a severe income crisis.

"IFA made it very clear to [Agriculture Minister Michael] Creed that additional EU and Government Brexit supports and direct aid for farmers are urgently required," he said.

Meanwhile, farmers' claims they get only €2 in every €10 has been rejected by meat processors.

Fresh from an agreement to resolve a row that brought the processing sector to a halt for two weeks, claims by the Beef Plan Movement over the division of the retail prices has drawn processors' ire.

Beef Plan vice-chairman Hugh Doyle has previously said the industry was on life support and told farmers that in 1995 they got 40pc of the retail price for beef, but today they are only paid 19pc.

Beef Plan has called for a "fair price" to be established to create a ratio the primary producer receives.

Meat Industry Ireland said suggestions farmers got 20pc of every €10 spent by consumers of beef in retail outlets were inaccurate.

"In fact, the producer share of retail beef prices is closer to two-thirds," said Cormac Healy of MII.

Irish Independent