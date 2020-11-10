Beef exports take a €70m hit from Covid restrictions in EU markets

Irish beef shipments to key European markets have been severely impacted by Covid-19, with export volumes to some prime markets back as much as 20pc.

Stark figures from Bord Bia for the first eight months of this year show a sharp decline in exports of beef to the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, valued at almost €70m.

The figures show that beef exports to the UK, our largest market, were back 9.4pc from January to August, down €21m, while exports to Spain were back 19.6pc, €6m in value terms. Exports to Italy were back 12.7m in volume terms, worth €17m, while exports to France were back 14.4pc, worth almost €14m.

In total prime beef exports to key European were back almost €70m in value terms.

Non-EU exports preformed better with shipments to China up slightly, by 5.4pc, with 6,200t valued at €22.8m being exported in the eight months. Exports to the US increased by 95pc compared to the first nine months of 2019, to 5,900t.

The decline in exports to EU markets is mainly due to the closure of foodservice outlets in March and November 2020 where substantial Irish beef exports are destined to within the German market.

While German retail boomed, this could not off-set the loss of foodservice customers for Irish beef suppliers and consumers focus on non-perishables and essential goods with premium beef not falling into this category, according to Bord Bia.

In France, where most Irish beef is sold through foodservice, exports to were negatively affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the resulting lockdown as beef consumption fell by as much as 13pc in April.

Irish exports to France recovered somewhat by the end of August, but a further lockdown since October 17 and despite the strong development of click and collect and meal delivery, foodservice turnover will be extremely affected, according to Bord Bia.

