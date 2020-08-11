Farming

Beef exports at 'huge risk' of UK tariffs up to 107pc

Photo: Gerry Mooney
Tariffs: Beef producers will have to diversify to markets outside the EU to make up for losses from Brexit

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Tariffs: Beef producers will have to diversify to markets outside the EU to make up for losses from Brexit

Tariffs: Beef producers will have to diversify to markets outside the EU to make up for losses from Brexit

Photo: Gerry Mooney

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

Rising beef exports to Asia and the US will not compensate for the loss of sales into the UK market if there is a hard Brexit in January, Bord Bia is warning.

The food promotion agency says beef producers must diversify to markets outside Europe, even though this can't happen fast enough to counter a devastating loss of UK sales if a Brexit trade deal is not agreed.

Sales are rising sharply in several new markets, including China and the US, Bord Bia figures show.